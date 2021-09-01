Ducey offers nursing help to hospitals, with conditions attached

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is offering up $60 million to hospitals to help with staffing — but only if they promote monoclonal antibodies and use them to treat some patients with early indications of COVID.

The federal money will buy the services of 750 nurses for eight weeks at hospitals, said Christina Corieri, senior adviser to the governor. She said the nurses will be hired by the Arizona Department of Health Services and distributed to facilities based on need.

The move comes as several hospitals have said they are stretched to close to capacity, at least in part because of COVID-19 patients who are occupying 30% of their intensive-care beds. When patients with other conditions are added in, that leaves just 148 vacant ICU beds statewide, or 8%, similar to the situation when the virus peaked in January before vaccines were available.

The significant string attached is that any hospital chain that wants the help will need to have a systemwide practice of promoting and administering monoclonal antibodies, a type of therapy available to those with mild to moderate COVID symptoms that can decrease the level of virus in the blood and, potentially, keep someone out of a hospital.

The hospitals also will be required to offer COVID vaccines to everyone being discharged for any reason.