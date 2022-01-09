Ducey readies for last year as Arizona governor

"I think you even see Democrat governors, blue states across the country, talking about this,'' he said.

And anyone thinking that Ducey might impose the kind of restrictions he did after the initial outbreak is likely to be disappointed.

"I can tell you this: We're going to keep our economy open and we're going to keep our schools open,'' the governor said. "And I'll do whatever I have in my power to make certain that happens.''

But that still leaves the facts on the ground, including that as of Friday 24,616 Arizonans had died from the virus, with more than 1.44 million cases.

And The New York Times says that, in the last seven days, Arizona has the seventh highest death rate in the country.

The governor, however, sidestepped a question of whether he takes any blame or responsibility for the number of people who have contracted the virus or died.

"The entire time during COVID I have taken it seriously,'' he said. "I continue to take it seriously.''

Ducey said he has been advised by "bright, thoughtful'' people.