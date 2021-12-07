Ducey rebuts candidate's proposal for video cameras in classrooms, citing predators

Lake's proposal drew immediate derision from two of her rivals in the 2022 Republican primary race for governor.

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon issued a statement that such a plan "would provide a ripe target for child predators and state-sponsored actors to spy on our children.'' And Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the state Board of Regents, said it would allow schools and the government to "assemble this kind of video profile against our kids.''

Until now, Ducey has sought to remain out of the five-way race for the Republican nomination. That changed Tuesday.

"I'm not going to comment on every candidate proposal over the course of time,'' Ducey said when asked. "But I do think there are responsible things we can do to improve public education.''

He promised to seek legislation when lawmakers reconvene in January to promote his goals. "That's the right way to go,'' Ducey said, though he declined to provide details.

"Parents are welcome to participate in their child's education,'' he said, saying the key is having a good school with involved parents. "But we want to do it through transparency in the curriculum.''