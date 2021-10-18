Ducey "reviewing" mask mandates at Arizona universities

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has no immediate plans for how — or even if — he will try to sanction the three state universities who are requiring faculty and staff to be vaccinated despite his orders to the contrary.

And he may lack any real power or leverage to do anything about it.

“We are reviewing their decisions,” said gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin.

All this comes as University of Arizona President Robert Robbins on Monday underlined that it is not about to surrender hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants and other funds to comply with Ducey’s directive.

Robbins, at a weekly media briefing, clearly sought not to pick a fight with the governor.

He said Ducey understands the importance of vaccination. And that, Robbins said, is shown by the fact that the governor himself has been vaccinated and that his health department set up point-of-delivery sites to make the process easier.

But the UA president said he has to consider the fiscal realities of what would happen if the school were to ignore the directive of the Biden administration that any entity must require staff to be vaccinated against COVID if it expects to continue to receive federal dollars.