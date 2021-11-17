Ducey says GOP win in Virginia shows Arizona candidates how to win governor's seat

"That's going to be a candidate's choice on who they ask to be a surrogate,'' he said, meaning who they ask to campaign on their behalf.

Still, Ducey suggested that the Virginia race has a lesson for those with gubernatorial ambitions.

"What I heard Glenn Youngkin say was that he was going to run a Virginia race,'' he said.

That wasn't the case with the campaign run by the Democratic contender, Terry McAuliffe, Ducey added: "He was running a national campaign for governor."

Of McAuliffe, Ducey said: "He had President Biden in, Vice President Harris in, he had former President Obama in. The only person I don't think he had in was Hillary Clinton."

Youngkin picked up about 50.6% of the vote.

It's not just about support of national leaders, Ducey said. It's about the focus of the campaign.

In Arizona, candidates should tailor their campaigns to issues specific to this state, where they "create their own brand and stay out of national politics, the national jet stream of issues," he said.

One issue that Ducey believes is a sure-fire winner is education. He suggested a way to appeal to Arizona voters: go after teachers' unions.