Ducey says he's willing to work with Democrats toward budget deal

But Ducey won't say how much he is willing to give to line up the votes. "I do not like to have those deliberations in the press,'' he said.

Working in favor of the Democrats is that there is at least one GOP holdout in each legislative chamber unwilling to support the $12.8 billion spending plan and the $1.9 billion in permanent tax cuts the governor is pushing.

In fact, neither the House nor Senate have plans to try to vote on any part of the package when lawmakers reconvene Thursday, June 10.

About the only thing the Senate intends to do is start the process of seeking an override of the 22 bills Ducey vetoed two weeks ago, miffed that lawmakers recessed for two weeks when a budget deal first fell apart.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said that's the nature of Republicans having a bare majority in both chambers. "It's a challenge when you have 31 and 16,'' she said, referring, respectively, to the GOP membership in the 60-member House and the 30-member Senate.

That gives every Republican member leverage. "It creates a very tough working situation," she said.

Ducey said he's going to engage with Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, and Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, whose votes he needs — but does not have — for the plan.