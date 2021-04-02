Ducey tells cities to open parks for Easter weekend but Phoenix, Tucson keep COVID rules

Ducey also is setting the stage to have someone to blame if there is a post-Easter increase in COVID-19 cases.

He argued that, in keeping large family gatherings out of parks, Phoenix was in effect pushing them inside, where the chance of virus spread is greater. In doing that, Phoenix was “condemning people to their homes” which will further the spread of the virus, he said.

What Ducey did not say in his letter is that, open parks or not, there already are indications of a “fourth wave” of the virus, including in Arizona, especially with the virus mutating into new, more transmissible strains. State health officials reported another 940 new cases Friday and 12 new deaths, bringing the tally up to 16,989.

Gallego, who has crossed swords with Ducey over other COVID-related issues like mask mandates, responded later Friday. She pointed out that the issue Ducey is choosing to make an issue of, right before the holiday weekend, is hardly new.

“It is no surprise, given how slowly you respond to changing events, that only now do you have an opinion about a unanimous bipartisan decision the Phoenix City Council made several weeks ago,” she wrote back to Ducey.