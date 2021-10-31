Ducey to dispute U.S. claim he's misspending COVID relief money

Only thing is, that law did not take effect as scheduled on Sept. 29. A trial judge voided it after finding it was illegally enacted as part of the state budget.

"It's going through the courts,'' Ducey said. A hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 before the Arizona Supreme Court.

Even assuming the justices allow the state law to be enforced, that won't affect the strings the federal government put on the money, and what Treasury says is the requirement that Arizona comply or forfeit the cash.

At issue is Arizona's share of a $350 billion program in state and local relief dollars to deal with COVID.

Adeyemo said the program is designed to "mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency,'' which includes supporting efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

What the governor has done, Adeyemo said, is discourage schools from following health protocols that are designed to contain the virus. He said that is "not a permissible use'' of the federal money.

Ducey on Friday took a swat at the Biden administration over the issue. "The federal administration seems to continue to want to focus on masks,'' he said. "We're going to continue to focus on catching our kids up.''