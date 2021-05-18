Ducey to pick one of 7 nominees for Arizona Supreme Court vacancy



Ducey now has 60 days to make his choice.

Political affiliations

The issue of political representation is significant as the commission, in sending nominations to the governor, is constitutionally limited to no more than 60% from any one party. In including the two independents and one Libertarian, panel members came as close as they could, at 57%.

Prior to 1974 all justices and judges were chosen by direct election, like politicians.

A constitutional amendment approved that year set up a "merit selection'' process, where applicants for the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Pima and Maricopa counties' courts are reviewed by special screening panels. Those panels must send the governor at least three names from which he must choose. Since that time the system has been expanded to include Pinal and Coconino counties.

Judges stand for election on a retain-or-reject basis. If anyone is turned out of office, something that has rarely happened, the process of filling that vacancy starts over again.

Ducey's court