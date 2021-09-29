Ducey touts conservative record after Trump calls him 'RINO'

He also seemed less than impressed by Lake getting Trump's political blessing.

"There's endorsements all of the time," he said. "And it's going to be a very spirited primary."

He sidestepped questions about what a Lake nomination would mean for the Republican Party.

"Listen, like I said, it's going to be a long primary process," Ducey said.

Relations between the governor and the former president began to sour at the end of November when Trump called Ducey on his cell phone. Ducey was in the process of certifying on live TV the official election results, which showed that Joe Biden won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes. The governor, knowing the call was from Trump — the ringtone was "Hail to the Chief" — did not answer.

"I was at a public ceremony, doing an official act, so regardless of who was calling, I was not going to answer the phone at that moment," he explained later.

Ducey said he did return the call later and spoke to then-President Trump but said Trump did not ask him to overturn the election returns. But Trump, just hours later, reposted a tweet from a pro-Trump TV network, declaring that Ducey "has betrayed the people of Arizona." Trump added, "TRUE!"