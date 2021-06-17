Ducey won't block other vaccine rules at universities — singles out COVID

But Karamargin said the distinction Ducey is making between the shots for MMR and for COVID is not political.

"Those vaccines are part of a schedule of vaccines that have gone through the full FDA approval process,'' he said of what the governor is allowing the universities to continue to require. "The COVID vaccines have not.''

But Karamargin was careful with his wording.

"This is not to say they are unsafe,'' he said of the COVID vaccines. "We believe they are safe.''

It would be a surprise if the governor or his spokesman argued otherwise, and not just because both have received the vaccine.

Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, has also affirmed that the vaccines are safe. More to the point, she said that Emergency Use Authorization designation was largely meaningless.

"These vaccines have been through the exact same clinical trials as all of the other vaccines,'' Christ said. The EUA process, she said, simply cuts down on the "bureaucratic requirements.''

Karamargin, however, said Ducey's actions in eliminating any requirement for students to be vaccinated against COVID remain valid because "they fall under a different category.''