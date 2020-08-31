Ducey's maskless photos came as Arizona has spent $3M on 'mask up' campaign

PHOENIX — The state’s top health official said Monday she’s not concerned that nationally televised photos of Gov. Doug Ducey barefaced at a Trump campaign event undermine the state’s $3 million “mask up” campaign.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of getting the message out on the importance of mask wearing,” Dr. Cara Christ said at a press briefing.
“There are circumstances where it may be safe to not do that,” Christ said, in response to questions about Ducey’s activities last week on the White House lawn.
Christ several times on Monday said the same protocols about covering up are necessary to protect Arizonans as the state enters flu season. Arizona had its worst flu season ever last year.
Even Ducey, asked about his activities, acknowledged the message.
“I want people to wear a mask,” he said. “I’ve been consistent on this.”
And what about last week?
“People can exercise their First Amendment rights, whether it’s a protest or a political event, which is what I was at,” Ducey said. Anyway, he said, it “happened to be outdoors.”
Ducey said that when he is indoors, he wears a mask. That includes grocery stores, businesses, places he cannot socially distance, and “when I’m in the office.”
Ducey also took off his mask after arriving to speak at a press briefing Monday in Phoenix, but said he had a reason. “I’ve heard from the deaf community that in addition to our skilled sign folks that they sometimes read lips,” he said.
“So, as a courtesy to them, while I’m answering questions I’m going to have the mask off.Then I’ll put it on. And I’ll exit,” he said.
Christ, by contrast, kept her mask on while answering questions ta the event.
