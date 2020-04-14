Dusk Festival '20 on move again, this time to downtown Tucson park

“It was a great festival. It went really well,” he said, conceding that he had heard some residents were upset about the noise and traffic inconvenience.

Repp said the plan from the beginning was to hold the festival downtown. The inaugural event in 2016, which featured two stages, a visual arts element and a pair of nationally known headliners sharing the stage with local and regional acts, was held over two days at Rillito Park. The event returned to Rillito for year two before relocating in 2018 to Armory Park.

“We looked at Jácome a couple years ago when we were looking to move downtown,” Repp said.

“Jácome works the best. I’ve laid out a site plan and it works really well.”

In an email sent last Saturday to city officials including Mayor Regina Romero, Ortega said he told Dusk officials he supported the move to Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., on the condition that Repp and the festival “work out the logistics including coordinating with the downtown businesses.”