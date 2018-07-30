Eastbound Interstate 10 has been closed at US 191, just east of Willcox, due to a dust storm and closure in New Mexico, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.
As of the 5:30 p.m. report on Monday, July 30, there was no estimated time for I-10 EB in Arizona to reopen at milepost 352. Westbound lanes in Arizona are unaffected, but the I-10 WB is also closed in N.M. at the state line.
Eastbound motorists are being diverted onto northbound US 191, then to US 70 and then back onto I-10 EB in Lordsburg, N.M.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Significant Weather Advisory For Northeastern Pima County until 815 PM MST. https://t.co/Q72z6mycik #azwx pic.twitter.com/ci3HdZLKpR— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 31, 2018