Dutch Bros. Coffee is opening its fourth Tucson location this Friday.

Tucson's southwest side will soon get a Dutch Bros location. 

The coffee chain will open its fourth Tucson location at 1971 W. Valencia Rd., near South Mission Road, this Friday. The other three locations are located at East Broadway and South Wilmot Road; East Golf Links and South Harrison roads; and East Old Vail and South Houghton roads.

The first Tucson location opened last year.

The Valencia location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

"Our crew is so excited to see everyone on Friday," Dannielle Suarez, operator of Dutch Bros Green Valley and Tucson, said in a press release. "They have been working so hard, and we can't wait to start serving our community at the Valencia Road location."

