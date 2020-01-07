E-scooter companies work to address Tucson residents' complaints

The scooter companies were instead given 30 days to come up with a plan to help with enforcement, parking issues and education.

“Let’s not all of a sudden cut a program that has opened a door for people to get around. There’s still stuff that we can do,” said Councilman Paul Cunningham.

Since the pilot program launched in September, Tucson riders have taken more than 120,000 rides — 56,000 rides with Bird and 66,000 with Razor.

In the new plans, both Bird and Razor have committed to several program changes they say will help fit Tucson’s needs.

“I personally want to ensure that this program is successful in the city of Tucson,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “It is a microtransit option for many people to connect with their destination.

“If successful, we will have an additional transit option for the residents of Tucson. I think it is in the best interest of the companies, of the city of Tucson and of the residents and transit users of our community to find solutions for the issues that we’ve found so far.”

Enforcement and parking