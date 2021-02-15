Eagles Wings of Grace helps women in crisis situations

Claire came to us after leaving her marriage of 35 years. During those years of abuse and pain she had no autonomy; she was told what to cook, where to go and even what to wear.
Because her husband controlled what she wore, she was forced to wear simple t-shirts and jeans. She never had the ability to dress herself, and she didn’t feel beautiful or proud of how she looked. Her husband’s control and abuse finally broke her; she fled in the middle of the night, taking only the clothes on her back.
Because of your donations, Eagles Wings of Grace is able to help women just like Claire.
We provide clothing for any women in need who have fled an abusive relationship, come out of incarceration, or are recovering from addiction.
This is the first step needed for them to have a fresh start — a second chance.
For Claire, what she did own was a sign of the abuse and oppression she felt for decades. Receiving new clothing stripped her of her old identity, the one that made her feel like property. The new clothing gave her confidence, marking a step toward a new life that was completely hers.
Most of us don’t know what it feels like to not have clothing that fits, or to lack toiletries and comfortable shoes you actually want to wear.
The women we serve do not have this luxury. They come to us in tattered, oversized clothing, wearing shoes with worn out soles. They don’t have deodorant or makeup, and often don’t know how to present themselves to a prospective employer.
In 14 years, we have served over 6,000 women and have built partnerships with more than 70 organizations. These women re-enter the workforce with a renewed sense of confidence and self-worth.
The pandemic has proven to be a challenge, one that forced us to seek out a new location in order to reduce our overhead. We are so grateful to have found a home at Calvary Midtown Church, so that we can continue to serve women in a COVID-safe environment.
We simply cannot continue to serve women without our dedicated volunteers, your financial support, and product donations.
To learn more about how you can partner with us to change women’s lives, visit us at: eagleswingsofgrace.org
Volunteer time, donate clothing, or give through the charitable tax credit.