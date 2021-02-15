Eagles Wings of Grace helps women in crisis situations

Claire came to us after leaving her marriage of 35 years. During those years of abuse and pain she had no autonomy; she was told what to cook, where to go and even what to wear.

Because her husband controlled what she wore, she was forced to wear simple t-shirts and jeans. She never had the ability to dress herself, and she didn’t feel beautiful or proud of how she looked. Her husband’s control and abuse finally broke her; she fled in the middle of the night, taking only the clothes on her back.

Because of your donations, Eagles Wings of Grace is able to help women just like Claire.

We provide clothing for any women in need who have fled an abusive relationship, come out of incarceration, or are recovering from addiction.

This is the first step needed for them to have a fresh start — a second chance.

For Claire, what she did own was a sign of the abuse and oppression she felt for decades. Receiving new clothing stripped her of her old identity, the one that made her feel like property. The new clothing gave her confidence, marking a step toward a new life that was completely hers.