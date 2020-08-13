Early COVID-19 testing of UA students is 'encouraging' as school nears reopening

Early coronavirus testing results of University of Arizona students living off campus have been encouraging, leaders say, after only one student out of over 1,200 was deemed positive.

This student was moved to one of the 379 isolation beds set up in the UA’s isolation dorm. They’ll be in quarantine at least 10 days before joining the campus population.

President Robert C. Robbins said Thursday the administration is “highly encouraged” by those testing results as well as the confirmed coronavirus statistics being reported daily.

“I’m hoping the seven-day average and ‘R naught’ value stays low because we need it as low as we possibly can, because invariably there’s going to be a spike and there may be many spikes over the course of the semester,” Robbins said. “The key is of course we hope that we’ll be able to have the capacity to test as many people as possible, do the contact tracing and isolate those individuals to keep them out of the general population.”

The “R naught” metric measures the average number of people an infected person infects, and the goal is to be below 1, officials say. Arizona is currently at .83.

On Friday, the UA will start welcoming back more than 5,000 students assigned to their campus dormitories. In-person classes begin for a select number of courses Aug. 24. The school plans to ramp up the number of students on campus over the following weeks.

Those students will undergo mandatory testing before moving in, according to the UA.

Robbins said the administration is confident those tests will identify asymptomatic individuals who could transmit the virus from initially being allowed with the campus population.