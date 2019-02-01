Officials are investigating after an east-side home caught fire Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of North Fleetwood Lane at 6:30 a.m. It took crews about 40 minutes to contain the blaze, according to a Tucson Fire Department press release.
The fire severely damaged the attic as well as other areas of the home.
TFD crews responded to an attic fire in the 800 block of N. Fleetwood early this morning. The fire was fought defensively as it was unsafe fire firefighters to be inside given the heavy fire damage in the attic. No injuries were initially reported. pic.twitter.com/u3Ylq6h5B1— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) February 1, 2019
In the middle of searching the home, firefighters were forced to evacuate as it appeared the AC unit was collapsing through the roof and it became too dangerous to be inside.
No injuries were initially reported, but Tucson Fire spokesperson Jessica Nolte said investigators are still determining if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.
There are no reports of injuries to firefighters. Officials are still determining the cause of the fire and the living situation in the home, including whether it's inhabited at all.
No additional information was available at this time.