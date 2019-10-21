A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Monday morning in midtown Tucson, police say.
At about 4:30 a.m., the pair were injured in the crash involving a car and an SUV at the East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way intersection, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
The other driver involved remained at the scene, Smith said.
The intersection was reopened at 9 a.m.
TRAFFIC UPDATE
The 22nd and Alvernon intersection is now open for normal traffic.
Please drive safe Tucson.