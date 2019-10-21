Tucson police investigate a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 22nd Street and Alvernon Way.

 Tucson Police Department

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Monday morning in midtown Tucson, police say.

At about 4:30 a.m., the pair were injured in the crash involving a car and an SUV at the East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way intersection, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.

The other driver involved remained at the scene, Smith said.

The intersection was reopened at 9 a.m. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.