You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early results are in for Arizona Legislature races in Pima, Santa Cruz counties
top story

Early results are in for Arizona Legislature races in Pima, Santa Cruz counties

2020 Elections: Legistative District 2

Candidates for Legislative District 2: (left to right) Luis Parra, Andrea Dalessandro, Daniel Hernandez and Billy Peard.

 file

Legislative District 2

Early results show incumbent Daniel Hernandez leading the pack in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 2.

Hernandez had 34% of the vote, followed by Andrea Dalessandro with 32%. Billy Peard had 18% and Luis Parra had 15% of the votes.

The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.

LD 2 includes south-side Tucson neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway as well as South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.

Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary. The two will face Republican Deborah McEwen in the Nov. 3 general election. McEwen is running unopposed in the LD 2 primary.

Candidates for Legislative District 3: (left to right) Andrés Cano, Alma Hernandez and Javier Soto.

Legislative District 3

Early results show incumbent Alma Hernandez leading in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 3.

Hernandez had 46% of the vote, followed by fellow incumbent Andrés Cano with 37.5%. Challenger Javier Soto had 17%.

The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.

LD 3 covers Tucson’s west and southwest sides including the University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield north to Prince Road at about First Avenue.

Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary, who will both  advance to the Nov. 3 general election. No Republicans are running in the LD 3 primary.

Candidates for Legistative District 10 are, from left, incumbent Domingo DeGrazia, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton and Paul Stapleton-Smith.

Legislative District 10

Early results show incumbent Domingo DeGrazia leading in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 10.

DeGrazia had 41% of the vote, followed by Stephanie Stahl Hamilton with 37%. Paul Stapleton-Smith had 22%.

The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.

LD 10 includes midtown Tucson east of Campbell Avenue between Speedway and 22nd Street, the east side, the Foothills area east of Bear Canyon Road, Davis-Monthan neighborhoods, and Civano.

Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary. They will face Republicans Mabelle Gummere and Michael Hicks in the Nov. 3 general election. 

JoAnna Mendoza, left, and Linda Patterson seek a chance to oust Sen. Vince Leach in District 11.

Senate District 11

Early results show JoAnna Mendoza leading in the Democratic primary election for a state Senate seat in Legislative District 11.

Mendoza had 57% of the vote and Linda Patterson had 43% of the vote.

Senate District 11 includes Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks, and part of Pinal County.

Voters will choose one candidate in the Democratic primary. She will face Republican incumbent Vince Leach in the Nov. 3 general election. Leach is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

 Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Police Chief Magnus discusses in-custody death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News