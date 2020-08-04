Early results are in for Arizona Legislature races in Pima, Santa Cruz counties

Legislative District 2
Early results show incumbent Daniel Hernandez leading the pack in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 2.
Hernandez had 34% of the vote, followed by Andrea Dalessandro with 32%. Billy Peard had 18% and Luis Parra had 15% of the votes.
The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.
LD 2 includes south-side Tucson neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway as well as South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.
Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary. The two will face Republican Deborah McEwen in the Nov. 3 general election. McEwen is running unopposed in the LD 2 primary.
Legislative District 3
Early results show incumbent Alma Hernandez leading in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 3.
Hernandez had 46% of the vote, followed by fellow incumbent Andrés Cano with 37.5%. Challenger Javier Soto had 17%.
The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.
LD 3 covers Tucson’s west and southwest sides including the University of Arizona and downtown, stretching from Ryan Airfield north to Prince Road at about First Avenue.
Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary, who will both advance to the Nov. 3 general election. No Republicans are running in the LD 3 primary.
Legislative District 10
Early results show incumbent Domingo DeGrazia leading in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 10.
DeGrazia had 41% of the vote, followed by Stephanie Stahl Hamilton with 37%. Paul Stapleton-Smith had 22%.
The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.
LD 10 includes midtown Tucson east of Campbell Avenue between Speedway and 22nd Street, the east side, the Foothills area east of Bear Canyon Road, Davis-Monthan neighborhoods, and Civano.
Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary. They will face Republicans Mabelle Gummere and Michael Hicks in the Nov. 3 general election.
Senate District 11
Early results show JoAnna Mendoza leading in the Democratic primary election for a state Senate seat in Legislative District 11.
Mendoza had 57% of the vote and Linda Patterson had 43% of the vote.
Senate District 11 includes Oro Valley, Catalina, Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks, and part of Pinal County.
Voters will choose one candidate in the Democratic primary. She will face Republican incumbent Vince Leach in the Nov. 3 general election. Leach is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
