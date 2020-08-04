Early results are in for Arizona Legislature races in Pima, Santa Cruz counties

Legislative District 2

Early results show incumbent Daniel Hernandez leading the pack in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 2.

Hernandez had 34% of the vote, followed by Andrea Dalessandro with 32%. Billy Peard had 18% and Luis Parra had 15% of the votes.

The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.

LD 2 includes south-side Tucson neighborhoods east of Nogales Highway as well as South Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Arivaca and Santa Cruz County.

Voters will choose two candidates in the Democratic primary. The two will face Republican Deborah McEwen in the Nov. 3 general election. McEwen is running unopposed in the LD 2 primary.

Legislative District 3

Early results show incumbent Alma Hernandez leading in the Democratic primary election for Legislative District 3.

Hernandez had 46% of the vote, followed by fellow incumbent Andrés Cano with 37.5%. Challenger Javier Soto had 17%.

The vote count so far comes from early ballots. No polling places have reported results yet.