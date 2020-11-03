Early vote counts suggest Dems have chance to control Arizona Senate, tie in House

PHOENIX — It's too early for Democrats to start measuring for drapes. But early returns Tuesday night suggest there's a decent chance they could take control of the state Senate and possibly create a 30-30 tie in the state House.
Three incumbent Republican senators were running behind their Democratic foes: J.D. Mesnard of Chandler, Paul Boyer of Phoenix and Kate Brophy McGee of Phoenix, though in some cases the margins were razor thin.
Democrats need to win in two of those races to create a tie in the 30-member Senate. A third would put them in control.
Across the courtyard at the Legislature, Republicans have a 31-29 edge in the House.
There, Democrats might have to settle for a power-sharing tie.
Until now, District 6 had been represented by two Republicans. But tallies late Tuesday showed Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, the lone Democrat in the race for the House, outpolling one of them.
And in LD 20, lone Democrat Judy Schwiebert was leading Republican incumbents Shawnna Bolick and Anthony Kern.
At the same time, though, the early results showed incumbent Democrat Gerae Peten in danger of losing her House seat to Republican challenger Joel John in LD 4.
Democrats controlled the Senate in 1991 and 1992, only to lose control back to Republicans in the 1992 race.
A 15-15 tie in the 2000 race resulted in shared control of the Senate with President Randall Gnant, a Republican, agreeing to let Democrats chair half of all committees for the two years of his term.
