Sgt. Pete Dugan

Eastbound Fort Lowell Road is currently closed from North Stone Avenue to North First Avenue, officials say.

According to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, a vehicle hit a power pole in the area.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott