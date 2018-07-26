Travel on eastbound Interstate 10 in Wilcox has reopened after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The roadway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. but traffic remains slow, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a tweet.
The semi-truck was westbound on I-10 when it crossed the median into the eastbound lanes striking a pickup truck along milepost 344 at 3:31 p.m.
"The semi is upside down and completely blocking the roadway," said Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Safety, about the crash.
A witness later reported the truck was moved to the side of the road.
At least one person was hurt in the crash.