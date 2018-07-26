Travel on eastbound Interstate 10 in Wilcox has reopened after a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The roadway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. but traffic remains slow, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The semi-truck was westbound on I-10 when it crossed the median into the eastbound lanes striking a pickup truck along milepost 344 at 3:31 p.m.

"The semi is upside down and completely blocking the roadway," said Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Safety, about the crash.

A witness later reported the truck was moved to the side of the road.

At least one person was hurt in the crash.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1