lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A single-vehicle rollover crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson for more than an hour Friday night, officials say.

A medical helicopter was needed for at least one of the four people injured in the incident near milepost 317, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the road closure at about 9:15 p.m. The road reopened shortly before 10:40 p.m.

Westbound travel was not affected.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles