A single-vehicle rollover crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Benson for more than an hour Friday night, officials say.
A medical helicopter was needed for at least one of the four people injured in the incident near milepost 317, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the road closure at about 9:15 p.m. The road reopened shortly before 10:40 p.m.
Westbound travel was not affected.
No further information has been released.
UPDATE: We've just been advised this is currently a closure (involving medical helicopters). We urge motorists to postpone travel or take alternate routes. #aztraffic https://t.co/4EQ3ssNJZm— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2019