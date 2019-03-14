Interstate 10 has reopened after an early-morning crash Thursday closed the eastbound lanes southeast of Tucson, officials say.
The crash, which involved three big rigs, closed the interstate from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads until around 9 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation and state Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning.
Although the road has reopened, traffic officials warned on Twitter that driver would likely still see long delays in the area.
No details about the wreck have been provided and there is no estimate on when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
I-10 eastbound at Houghton: Both eastbound lanes are now open. Expect a long delay from the earlier crash. #aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/GxNMxq90LQ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 14, 2019