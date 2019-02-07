Eastbound Interstate 10 north of Tucson near Eloy was closed about three hours due to an asphalt spill Thursday afternoon, officials say.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi dropped close to 40,000 pounds of an asphalt-mud mix at around 3 p.m. Crews reopened the road shortly after 6 p.m., ADOT said.
As of 6:15 p.m., traffic near milepost 208 is backed up for several miles and motorists should expect delays.
Westbound traffic is unaffected, ADOT said.
UPDATE: I-10 EB has reopened at milepost 208. All lanes now open. https://t.co/zDfro1dsFf— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 8, 2019
For those who cannot delay travel, an alternate route to consider for EB traffic between Phoenix and Tucson is SR 87 to SR 287 to SR 79 and SR 77. We don't have an estimate for when I-10 EB will reopen near Eloy. pic.twitter.com/1hbRgDUlHp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 7, 2019