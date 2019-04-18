A woman in her 80s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on East Speedway Boulevard at North Wilmot Road, officials say.
Eastbound Speedway was closed at Wilmot, said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson Police spokesperson. Officers reopened the road nearly three hours later.
The woman was transported to the hospital, Smith said. And the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.
There is no more information at this time.
Clarification: Due to incorrect information from law enforcement, the original age of the pedestrian was incorrectly stated. Police say the pedestrian is in her 80s.