Eastbound Speedway reopens after serious motorcycle crash

Sgt. Pete Dugan

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday morning, officials say.

The crash happened on East Speedway near North Olsen Avenue. Eastbound Speedway was closed near North Campbell Avenue for a few hours and has since reopened.

The crash involved a passenger car, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. The driver remained on scene.

No further information has been released. 

