Eastbound Speedway reopens after serious motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday morning, officials say.
The crash happened on East Speedway near North Olsen Avenue. Eastbound Speedway was closed near North Campbell Avenue for a few hours and has since reopened.
The crash involved a passenger car, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. The driver remained on scene.
No further information has been released.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) December 19, 2019
Eastbound Speedway at Campbell is completely shut down while officers & detectives investigate a life threatening collision involving a motorcycle & passenger car (collision occurred at Speedway/Olsen).
Please use an alternate route if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/WGnaAfGBCb
