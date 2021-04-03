Easter messages from Tucson churches as some in-person services return, others stay 'virtual'

"This has been a difficult time for all of us. I can remember in the beginning thinking, 'they don’t teach us in seminary how to pastor a church during a pandemic!' I am grateful for the support of my global church (The United Methodist Church) and the resources they provided as we all did our best to navigate a new path. Although I will always think we could have done better, I am grateful for coming to the end of this season and pray we remember that we are to love one another and do no harm."

Pastor D. Grady Scott, Grace Temple Baptist Church, 1019 E. 31st St.:

"We will still be worshipping virtually on Easter Sunday but I believe the easing of the pandemic will make this celebration different from previous celebrations. This will be the second year being out of the building for worship and I’m sure many will really miss the traditional celebration. The resurrection was a new beginning and returning to in person worship will also be a new beginning."

"As with most of the members I’ve spoken with, I missed the presence of people, the fellowship, the closeness, and the hugs. There is something that comes from the presence of people. We have been able to virtually continue many things that we would do in person but it is not the same."