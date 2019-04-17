Easter weekend services on “A” Mountain will restrict access to the popular Tucson park this weekend.
Sentinel Peak Road will close at 2 p.m. Friday for the Good Friday Cross Procession service.
Normal operations will resume Saturday at 8 a.m. for pedestrians and bicyclists and 9 a.m. for vehicles.
After closing at 8 p.m., the road will not be reopened until noon Sunday due to the Easter Sunrise Services.
If you’re traveling to the park, you will have to use South Grande Avenue to West Cedar Street and take a left onto Sentinel Peak Road.
Construction crews are restricting access on Congress Street from Silverbell Road to Grande Avenue during their road improvement project.
Motorists should use caution and watch for event participants in the area.