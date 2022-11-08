Eckstrom, Zapien lead four others in first tallies for TUSD board

Early vote counts in the Tucson Unified School District governing board race show candidate Jennifer Eckstrom in the lead with 28%, followed by Rebecca Zapien and Val Romero, with two others trailing.

Zapien is in second with 17.8% and Romero in third with 17.1%, according to early results posted by the Pima County Elections Department.

The other candidates are Luis Armando Gonzales with nearly 14% of the votes, William Soland with 11.7% and Brieanna Chillious with 11%.

Two seats are open on the board.

Eckstrom, former mayor and council member for South Tucson, ran on a campaign of ensuring safer campuses and learning environments. She also said she would focus on addressing the teacher shortage by advocating for better salaries and health-care benefits.

Zapien, who works alongside student teachers at the University of Arizona College of Education, has said she comes from a family of teachers and her experience gives her knowledge of the district’s issues. She ran on a platform of working collaboratively with all district employees, advocating for public education at the state level, and encouraging the district to rethink its discipline models.

Romero, a local business owner, focused on a campaign for improving students’ academic performance, holding the district accountable in its transparency and communication efforts, and building strong relationships with the community.

Gonzales, a former state legislator, also ran with a platform of reviewing the district’s discipline policies, addressing the teacher shortage, and improving students’ academic achievement by ensuring they have highly-qualified teachers in classrooms.

Chillious, a Pima County children's librarian, was previously employed by TUSD as a school librarian assistant at C.E. Rose K-8 School. Her campaign platform consisted of reinstating funding for libraries and literacy efforts, building stronger relationships with staff, and ensuring transparency and accountability at the district level.

Soland ran on campaign promises of trying to dismantle the “school to prison pipeline” that he has seen through his job as a local attorney. During candidate forums, he said he’d make it a task to address the root cause of behavioral issues among students, rather than resorting to punishment, and help protect the district’s most vulnerable children to ensure a safe learning space for all.