Edward Keeylocko, founder of Cowtown Keeylocko, a popular 80-acre ranch town about 40 miles southwest of Tucson, has died. He was 87.
Cowtown Keeylocko was established between 1974-1975 after he dealt with racial discrimination from other ranchers during a cattle auction. When he showed up with his cattle to sell, not one person would buy them.
As Keeylocko was loading up his cattle, a Caucasian man from the auction told him, "You ought to just build your own town and sell them there."
"That's a good idea - I'll do exactly that," Keeylocko, according to Daily Star archives. That event started the journey of his town, which would become a staple for events such as raves with thousands of attendees to old fashion cook-offs.
The ranch was Keeylocko’s way of “leaving my mark” on the world, he told the Star back in 1998. He accomplished that goal, according to Matt Wolf, who Keeylocko befriended in the 90s after receiving his help at the town.
"I believe his greatest gift was his ability to make anyone he met, feel good, you became a “handsome fellow” or a “pretty lady” when he greeted you. He was a legend of the Southwest, a mentor to me and a friend to all," Wolf said.
It was Keeylocko's vision and hard work that leaves the longstanding town for future generations to experience. Within the town is the mecca for parties and karaoke nights, the "Blue Dog Saloon" once filled with memorabilia from Keeylocko's past adventures.
His efforts were documented on CNN, Men's Health, British Broadcasting Corporation and many others wanting to know about Ed Keeylocko's story.
"His presence really would take your breath away, his stories keep you on the edge of your seat and you just want to hear more and more, he just exudes pride and everything that you want to be," said Attice Keeylocko, Ed's granddaughter.
"You would walk out of a room with him thinking you could fly."
Keeylocko received his first taste of Arizona during his time as an Army platoon sergeant. After a welcoming experience at a Tombstone bar, he returned after completing 23 years in the military, including two tours in Vietnam and one in the Korean War.
He'd pursue a bachelor's degree in agriculture at the University of Arizona before purchasing the land that would ultimately become Cowtown.
"I'm a believer that if you come this way on Earth you need to contribute something to it," Ed told the Star.
Today, Keeylocko's longtime friends are volunteering their time to rebuild the town after a period of looting while Keeylocko was being cared for by family before his death Christmas Day.
Friends and family hope proceeds from a GoFundMe account will help the overall mission to keep Keeylocko's legacy alive.
The Edward JB Keeylocko Memorial Weekend will be held March 15-17 at Cowtown, his desired final resting place. The full ceremony will be held that Saturday.
"He is counting on all of us to continue his legacy, he wants to see that Cowtown stay open, be a place where everybody can go and no one's ever judged and then go as far as it can possibly go," Attice said.