Cholla High students honored for child work
Two Cholla High School students won top prizes for their presentation titled “Baby, Look Back!” on forgotten baby syndrome during a leadership conference.
The presentation included a brochure with background data and tips to increase awareness about leaving young children in hot vehicles.
Abriana Williams and Alondra Grijalva-Andrade received Gold Medals during the 2019 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, June 29 through July 4, according to a news release.
The conference in Anaheim, California, drew more than 8,700 attendees nationwide and internationally.
Abriana and Alondra also have presented “Baby, Look Back!” to Cholla students and administrators, to employees at two local childcare facilities and at a state conference .
The students plan to continue presenting at childcare facilities, churches and schools throughout the year and are creating a Spanish version of their brochure.
Cholla Principal Frank Armenta said the students’ work is “very pertinent to our community.”
Synagogue offers lessons in Hebrew
The synagogue Congregation Beit Simcha, in northwest Tucson, is offering individualized instruction in Hebrew and Judaic education for children in first through eighth grades every Sunday.
For first through seventh grade, classes begin at 10 a.m., and for eighth grade classes begin at 9:30 a.m.
Each student receives a customized lesson plan aligned with the student’s learning goals and interests, according to a news release.
Education Director Lori Riegel, who designed the curriculum, says students without prior Hebrew reading experience or who have struggled with Hebrew reading have learned to read Hebrew in as little as two weeks.
The synagogue at 7315 N. Oracle Road also offers Torah Tykes for children age 2 through 5 on Sundays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and a high school class from 11 a.m. to noon.
For more information contact Lori Riegel at youthed@beitsimchatucson.org or 520-276-9244.
Buena High students must wear ID passes
Buena High School, in Cochise County, is now requiring students to display their school ID while on campus, as a safety measure.
The ID cards should be easy for school staff to see to enhance the safety and security of the students, teachers, administrative and support staff, according to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office worked with the high school to promote the new policy and supplied 2,200 blue and white lanyards for the students to attach to their ID cards.
“We are always happy to partner with our schools and encourage our youth to be the best that they can be every single day,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels. “These lanyards were purchased from the Community Outreach division and proudly have the Sheriff’s Office wording on each one as a reminder that we care about our kids.”