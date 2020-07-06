Education Notes: 2 students from Tucson are among 50 to qualify for Braille competition finals

Two Tucson students who are visually impaired have qualified for the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals, which is produced by Braille Institute.
Ciara Peterson and Joey Parra are two of the 50 finalists who are blind and visually impaired from the U.S. and Canada who will compete in the finals later this month. The competition and closing award ceremony will be held remotely this year, via livestream.
“This year, rather than having students and families come to us, we’re taking Braille Challenge Finals directly to them,” said Sergio Oliva, an associate vice president with the Braille Institute. “The digital experience we created captures the essence of the two-day event and celebration and effectively champions braille literacy.”
Closing ceremonies will take place July 25 and can be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/BrailleInstitute. For more information, go to brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge.
Tucson Elks Lodge recognizes 8 seniors with scholarships
The Tucson Elks Lodge awarded a total of $14,400 in scholarships to eight high school seniors.
The ceremony was held via drive-thru presentation due to the coronavirus.
The scholarship recipients are Nicholas Botz from Patagonia Union High; Daniel Cooke and Nasikah Ahmed from Ironwood Ridge; Luke Straub from Academy of Tucson; Calliann Gooding from Catalina Foothills; Isabella Baldauf from Tucson High; and Valeria Mendoza and Hannia Paez from Sunnyside High.
Teen gets honorable mention in national poetry contest
Cecilia Appel received honorable mention in the March 2020 Cricket League poetry competition.
Read the 13-year-old’s poem “Alarm Clock,” about her pet, at cricketmagkids.com/contests.
2 earn Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain scholarships
The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain awarded scholarships to two local high school graduates.
Sophia Marcinowski from Mountain View High School and Kaya Glasner from Marana High each received $2,000 scholarships.
The students were selected based on academic achievement, an essay, interviews and extracurricular activities.
The Rotary Club has awarded academic and vocational student scholarships annually to Mountain View and Marana High students since 2006.
Tucson High Badger Foundation honors 8 students
The Tucson High Badger Foundation awarded scholarships to eight graduating high school seniors.
Yasmin Maldonado, Jordan Romero, Joeclyn Saenz and Mary Ruiz received scholarships to attend the University of Arizona in the fall.
Raul Munoz, Yasmin Alvarez, Dulcenella Yebra and Sue King received scholarships to attend Pima Community College.
