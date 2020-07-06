Education Notes: 2 students from Tucson are among 50 to qualify for Braille competition finals

Two Tucson students who are visually impaired have qualified for the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals, which is produced by Braille Institute.

Ciara Peterson and Joey Parra are two of the 50 finalists who are blind and visually impaired from the U.S. and Canada who will compete in the finals later this month. The competition and closing award ceremony will be held remotely this year, via livestream.

“This year, rather than having students and families come to us, we’re taking Braille Challenge Finals directly to them,” said Sergio Oliva, an associate vice president with the Braille Institute. “The digital experience we created captures the essence of the two-day event and celebration and effectively champions braille literacy.”

Closing ceremonies will take place July 25 and can be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/BrailleInstitute. For more information, go to brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge.

Tucson Elks Lodge recognizes 8 seniors with scholarships

The Tucson Elks Lodge awarded a total of $14,400 in scholarships to eight high school seniors.