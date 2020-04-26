Education Notes: 3 Tucson schools ranked among top 50 in the country

7 HS seniors are named National Merit scholars

Students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener. The highest-scoring students in each state were named semifinalists. From the semifinalist group, about 15,000 advanced to the finalist level, which will be narrowed down to about 7,600 winners judged as having the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.