Education Notes: 4 Tucson schools receive prestigious statewide award

TUSD’s John B. Wright Elementary, Vail School District’s Sycamore Elementary, Sahuarita’s Anza Trail K-8 and Sahuarita’s Copper View Elementary schools each earned an A+ School of Excellence Award from the Arizona Educational Foundation.
The award is a way to identify, celebrate and recognize educational excellence in schools that serve PreK-12th grade students throughout Arizona.
Applicant schools are evaluated in the areas of student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data, a news release said.
Each school will receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner, an award valid for four years.
Marana Cares Mobile serving free meals to kids over fall break
Marana Cares Mobile will be serving free meals to kids over the fall break Oct. 12-16, at two locations.
Marana Unified’s meal service will be at the southeast corner of Sandario and Anthony roads, next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church, from 11 a.m. to noon, and at 6560 W. El Tiro Road from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each day.
The mobile, created out of a retired school bus, also has WiFi and Chromebooks with programs to encourage literacy.
It operates during school breaks and during the summer and has served more than 16,000 meals since its inception in 2015, including 6,000 meals in the spring and summer of 2020 during COVID-19, a news release said.
Marana Cares Mobile is funded through private donations, corporate sponsorships, charitable foundations and, during the summer, the USDA Summer Food Service Program. To find out how to donate, call 682-4756 or go to maranausd.org/mcm.
Rotary Club supports work for under-employed refugees
The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain provided funding for an Imago Dei Middle School program that pays refugees to sew masks.
THREAD (Together for Hope, Resiliency, Empowerment And Development) project, created by the tuition-free private school, provides skill training and temporary employment for 23 under-employed and economically disadvantaged refugees to sew the masks, a new release said.
The funds will cover materials for 10,000 masks for the general public, to be used during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program also received a matching grant from the Rotary District 5500.
The program participants have already sewn more than 17,836 masks and two participants have received jobs with local garment makers.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at 573-4223 or dkhmara@tucson.com or. On Twitter:
@DanyelleKhmara
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.