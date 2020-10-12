Education Notes: 4 Tucson schools receive prestigious statewide award

It operates during school breaks and during the summer and has served more than 16,000 meals since its inception in 2015, including 6,000 meals in the spring and summer of 2020 during COVID-19, a news release said.

Marana Cares Mobile is funded through private donations, corporate sponsorships, charitable foundations and, during the summer, the USDA Summer Food Service Program. To find out how to donate, call 682-4756 or go to maranausd.org/mcm.

Rotary Club supports work for under-employed refugees

The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain provided funding for an Imago Dei Middle School program that pays refugees to sew masks.

THREAD (Together for Hope, Resiliency, Empowerment And Development) project, created by the tuition-free private school, provides skill training and temporary employment for 23 under-employed and economically disadvantaged refugees to sew the masks, a new release said.

The funds will cover materials for 10,000 masks for the general public, to be used during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program also received a matching grant from the Rotary District 5500.

The program participants have already sewn more than 17,836 masks and two participants have received jobs with local garment makers.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at 573-4223 or dkhmara@tucson.com or. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.