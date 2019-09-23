After-school robotics program launched in Santa Cruz County
The Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office is expanding an after-school elementary robotics program throughout the county.
The superintendent’s office has held a popular junior robotics summer camp for the last two years for grades third through fifth, according to a news release. This month, international mining and metals company South32 committed $53,100 toward expanding the program.
That covers about half the cost.
Teachers in the new program will go through a training with the superintendent’s office. Each instructor will receive a stipend, and each school will receive several robotic kits, the news release says. The program will be in 13 elementary schools in the district and serve about 325 students.
“At Mountain View, we are looking forward to sparking students’ interests in fun and educational ways that are non-traditional in order to meet more of our students’ interests as we help them connect to required learning standards,” said Chris Jackson, principal of Mountain View Elementary, one of the schools in the program. “The key to effective teaching is inspiring students with fun and interesting ways to learn. I feel robotics will help us do just that.”
4 local teachers to be honored at superintendent’s receptionThe Pima County School Superintendent’s Office is hosting a Legendary Teacher Day reception on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., at 200 N. Stone Ave., to celebrate teachers in the community.
The event is highlighting four educators who were selected as the Pima Federal Credit Union 2019 Legendary Teacher honorees. Their names were not immediately available.
Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams and Legendary Teacher Day founder Nic Clement will both speak at the reception.
Community members are also invited to post a tribute to a teacher who has made a difference in their lives at legendaryteacher.com/Tribute for “Legendary Teacher Day,” which is celebrated on Sept. 26.
Khalsa Montessori School holds Peace Day celebration
Khalsa Montessori School is celebrating International Peace Day on Monday to commemorate the United Nations Day of Peace, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the school’s handball court, at 3701 E. River Road.
The theme for the event is climate action for peace. Students will showcase their artwork, music and dance. They will also sing “Light a Candle for Peace” by Shelley Murley.
“Peace education was an important value for Maria Montessori,” said Leslie Woodford, curriculum coordinator at the school. “We teach our students how to interact peacefully with one another and how to resolve conflict when it happens. It is interwoven through all that we do in our classrooms. Celebrating the International Day of Peace is one way that we hope to remind the community of our values.” For more information about the school or event, call 520-529-3611.
Santa Rita High to open new CTE programs with ceremonyTUSD is celebrating new dental assistant and diesel engine repair programs at Santa Rita High School with a ribbon cutting and tour of the new facilities that fall under Career and Technical Education.
The event is on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at 3951 S. Pantano Road.