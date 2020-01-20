Education Notes: Anne Marie Velosa appointed to Tanque Verde Governing Board

The Feb. 20 event, which is open to the public, will feature keynote speaker Art Rolnick, senior fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

He serves on nonprofit boards related to early childhood development and as an ad hoc adviser to a number of communities nationwide in the field of early childhood education, the news release said.

The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Individual tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at UnitedWayTucson.org/businessbreakfast. Table purchases and other sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The event will also honor the recipients of United Way’s Literacy Champion Awards, given annually to teachers chosen for their advocacy around literacy.

Gregory School hosts open house, college admission help

The Gregory School is hosting two events geared toward families with K-12 children.

The private school, located at 3231 N. Craycroft Road, is hosting “Discover the Difference,” an open house for families with prospective students entering grades fifth through 11th on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m.