Benson principal lobbies for students
Benson High School Principal Ben Rodriguez traveled to Washington, D.C., to encourage Arizona’s members of Congress to support public education this legislative session.
Rodriguez spoke with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, Rep. Raúl Grijalva and others in March about issues related to education, school culture, safety and infrastructure.
“As principal, my job is to provide each student in my school every resource and opportunity possible so they can reach their full potential,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “That job extends to advocating for my students at the highest levels of government.”
Rodriguez spoke with Arizona’s delegation during the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ annual Advocacy Conference. He was one of 180 principals present.
Cienega’s Armistead earns drama award
Cienega High’s Jessica Armistead has been honored by the Arizona Department of Education as an Arizona Thespians Teacher of the Year.
Armistead teaches drama at Cienega. The honor recognizes Armistead’s contributions to arts education in the Vail community.
“Arts programs are an essential part of a well-rounded education system,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said in a press release.
Camp for disabled accepting applications
The Arizona Youth Leadership Forum is accepting applications for its summer 2019 camp through April 30.
The Leadership Forum, which runs from July 8 to 12 at the University of Arizona, offers youth with disabilities five days of hands-on training to help them transition from school into adulthood.
Camp “delegates” will explore topics including self-determination, higher education, careers, disabilities in culture and personal and civic leadership through hands-on learning and collaboration with peers.
To qualify for camp, you must have a disability, live in Pima, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee or Santa Cruz county and have completed at least one year of high school by June this year. Apply online at tucne.ws/aylf
TUSD music programs score national honor
The Tucson Unified School District has been named one of the National Association of Music Merchants’ “best communities for music education.”
The distinction honors the efforts TUSD administrators, educators, parents and students have put into making music education a core part of the district’s curriculum.
“Every year, new schools and districts are upping their game when it comes to music and the arts, often despite intense budget pressures,” Mary Luehrsen, a NAMM representative, said in a press release.
Marana Unified hosts job fair on April 27
The Marana Unified School District will host a job fair on April 27.
The district is hiring for a variety of positions, from teachers to health aides to bus drivers.
For job openings and applications, visit MaranaUSD.org/jobs online. Bring résumés and completed applications to take advantage of in-person interviews. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mountain View High School gymnasium, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.