Cienega teacher earns
agriscience honor
Michael Gaspar, agriscience teacher at Cienega High School in the Vail Unified School District, has successfully completed the 15th annual National Agriscience Teachers Ambassador Academy in Tulsa, Okla.
Upon completing the program, Gaspar became an agriscience teacher ambassador, joining the other 369 agriscience teachers from across the country who have earned that designation.
Selection is a highly competitive process, with agricultural educators from across the United States applying for a limited number of annual openings.
Those selected become ambassador candidates, who attend the academy in Tulsa to learn about inquiry-based teaching methods as well as how to draw out the science that is already present in many agriculture topics.
The academy’s hands-on approach is designed to energize teachers and make them comfortable enriching their classes when they return home.