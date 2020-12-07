Education Notes: City High educator wins teacher excellence award

Tucson Values Teachers awarded the November Teacher Excellence Award to City High science and math teacher Kathy Moore.
“Students come from all over the city to City High and show up with a wide variety of math and science skills and knowledge, and Kathy somehow meets each student where they're at and always promotes a growth-mindset approach,” said City High teacher Annie Holub, who nominated Moore for the award.
“With the shift to remote learning, Kathy spent all summer learning best practices and even created a bitmoji classroom and class website that parents can also access for help and support,” Holub said. “On top of all of the work she does each day for her students, Kathy is patient, kind and creative. She's always working to make her math and science lessons anti-racist and focus on social justice.”
Tucson Values Teachers awards a Southern Arizona teacher every month. Recipients receive $250 cash from the Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials, and flowers.
Colleagues, students, friends and other community members can nominate teachers at tucsonvaluesteachers.org.
Kino Rotarians distribute books to third-graders
Rotarians from the Tucson Kino Rotary Club distributed over 1,600 dictionary and reference books to third-graders at 21 local schools in the southern part of Tucson and as far west as Baboquivari in Sells, keeping with tradition despite many children not being in physical schools.
“We do this every year and normally are able to hand them directly to the children to witness the joy each child expresses when they can write their own name in the book and take it home with them,” says Buck Crouch, rotary club member and president of the Sunnyside School District governing board. “This year, due to the pandemic, the books were distributed by school staff.”
The program is funded by the Tucson Kino Rotary Club, the Long Realty Long Cares Foundation and the South Tucson Cyber Lions.
For more information go to kinorotary.org.
