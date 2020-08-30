Education Notes: Davis Bilingual earns prestigious honor for magnet schools

Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School, in TUSD, has been named to the Magnet Schools of America’s Top 20 National Magnet School of Excellence.
“The Magnet School of Excellence Awards are only given to an elite group of magnet schools,” Principal Jose Olivas said. “I am very proud that our dedicated teachers and staff are being recognized for the amazing work they do with students every day.”
The school was judged on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme, a news release said.
Tucson educators in running for Teacher of the Year
Two Tucson teachers are among five finalists for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award.
Empire High School chemistry teacher Hillary Stacey in the Vail School District and Wrightson Ridge School Career and Technical Education teacher Sara Mora from the Sahuarita School District are finalists for the Arizona Educational Foundation honor.
The five finalists, known as "Ambassadors for Excellence,” and five semi finalists will be celebrated during the Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards virtual event streaming on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
Local semifinalists include Elizabeth Shaw, a social studies teacher at Rincon Vista Middle School in the Vail School District, and Jeffrey Mann, a world history teacher at Flowing Wells High School in the Flowing Wells School District.
For more information go to azedfoundation.org/az-toy-awards.
SARSEF Fair plans ahead, will be virtual in March 2021
The week-long science and engineering fair that usually takes place at the Tucson Convention Center to display the science projects of PK-12 students will be going virtual, from March 1 to 6, “ensuring that all communities can participate in science and engineering educational opportunities safely,” a news release said.
The work of over 7,000 students was showcased at the event last March, even though it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s likely that it won’t be safe by March 2021 to hold an event of that size, SARSEF made the decision now to hold the event virtually to ensure the time and resources to plan for an engaging and new science fair experience, the news release said.
Finalists will compete for more than $100,000 in prizes, including scholarships and trips. SARSEF will release resources and suggestions throughout the fall about virtual submissions and projects.
For questions about preschool through eighth-grade projects email brooke@sarsef.org. For questions about high school projects email margaret@sarsef.org.
Tucson High's Jeremy Jonas earns teaching award
Tucson High Magnet School teacher Jeremy Jonas was awarded a 2020 Advocate Grant Award from the Society of Science & The Public.
The organization awarded nearly $350,000 to 66 teachers who are mentoring students from underserved communities in science and engineering research at home.
Jonas, who teaches biotechnology and research methods, plans to spend the award money on science equipment to support student projects at home.
