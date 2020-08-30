Education Notes: Davis Bilingual earns prestigious honor for magnet schools

Local semifinalists include Elizabeth Shaw, a social studies teacher at Rincon Vista Middle School in the Vail School District, and Jeffrey Mann, a world history teacher at Flowing Wells High School in the Flowing Wells School District.

For more information go to azedfoundation.org/az-toy-awards.

SARSEF Fair plans ahead, will be virtual in March 2021

The week-long science and engineering fair that usually takes place at the Tucson Convention Center to display the science projects of PK-12 students will be going virtual, from March 1 to 6, “ensuring that all communities can participate in science and engineering educational opportunities safely,” a news release said.

The work of over 7,000 students was showcased at the event last March, even though it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s likely that it won’t be safe by March 2021 to hold an event of that size, SARSEF made the decision now to hold the event virtually to ensure the time and resources to plan for an engaging and new science fair experience, the news release said.