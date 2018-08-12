Diamondbacks Foundation offering $100,000 to schools
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is accepting applications for the $100,000 School Challenge, presented by University of Phoenix, to benefit schools across the state of Arizona.
Teachers and administrators are encouraged to “make their best pitch” for $5,000 grants for their classrooms or schools by submitting an application online at dbacks.com/schoolchallenge by Sept. 28.
The program is open to all Arizona public, private, and nonprofit charter schools, grades K-12.
Library hosting free college and career day
The Pima County Public Library is hosting a college and career day at Joel D. Valdez Main Library, Saturday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event will include a variety of college and career related workshops led by the library’s Idea+Space staff, Pima Community College, and Earn to Learn.
Representatives from the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, Prescott College, and the Metropolitan Education Commission, among others will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
The event is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served.
Nominate your favorite librarian
The American Library Association is seeking nominations for the 2018 I Love My Librarian Award, which recognizes librarians for transforming lives and communities through education and lifelong learning.
The national award invites library users to nominate their favorite librarians working in public, school, college, community college or university libraries.
Nominations are being accepted now through Oct. 1 at ilovelibraries.org/lovemylibrarian.
The ALA will select up to 10 award recipients. Each winner will receive a $5,000 cash award, a plaque and a travel stipend to attend the I Love My Librarian Award ceremony and reception in New York City on Dec. 4 hosted by the award co-sponsor, the philanthropic foundation Carnegie Corporation of New York.
To be eligible for the award, nominees must hold a master’s degree in library and information studies from a program accredited by the ALA or a master’s degree with a specialty in school library media from an educational program accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education.