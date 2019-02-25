40 school districts seeking employees at March 2 job fair
Over 40 public school districts and charters will be recruiting for open teaching and support positions at the Arizona Department of Education’s Southern Arizona Education Job Fair on Saturday, March 2.
Eight local school districts — TUSD, Amphitheater, Tanque Verde, Marana, Vail, Catalina Foothills, Flowing Wells and Sunnyside — have confirmed they will be interviewing potential candidates at the fair.
The districts are looking for teachers of all grade levels, paraprofessionals, administrative assistants, administrators and bus drivers, according to a press release.
Register before the day of the fair at tucne.ws/adejobfair online. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson at Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.
Tucson Country Day School has open houses this week
Tucson Country Day School has open houses scheduled for the coming week.
The events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 28, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1.
School administrators will be available to answer questions, and middle school leaders will give prospective families a tour of the campus during the open houses.
Contact Sarah McKeown at smckeown@tcsdchampions.com for more information.
Green Fields earns $3,000 in arts education grants
Green Fields School, a private P-12 school in Casa Adobes, has been awarded $3,000 in arts grants.
One grant, worth $2,500, comes from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. It will allow Green Fields to educate middle-schoolers about Japanese culture through poetry, dance and storytelling. Tucson-based drumming group Odaiko Sonora will perform for the students as part of the project.
The other grant, worth $500, comes from international mining group Freeport-McMoRan. It will allow the school to collaborate with Wolfe Bowart, a local actor and comedian, on a multimedia art project.
Local diocesan leader nationally recognized
Sheri Dahl, the diocesan superintendent of schools in Tucson, has earned a “Lead. Learn. Proclaim.” award from the National Catholic Educational Association.
Dahl was one of 27 educators to win the award across the United States. The award honors Catholic school educators who have demonstrated their commitment to Catholic education philosophy and achievement.