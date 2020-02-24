Education Notes: Flowing Wells holds kindergarten roundups

Conner will be recognized at the Magnet Schools of America National conference in Las Vegas in April.

2 options for students to obtain a high school degree, GED or training

Two Pima County programs that help at-risk students graduate from high school are accepting applications for March sessions.

The first, Pima Vocational High School, is accepting students ages 16 to 21 for a program beginning March 2. Interested students must attend a two-day orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the south campus, 175 W. Irvington Road.

Pima Vocational High School offers work experience along with academic classes, partnering studies with internships, a news release said. To reserve a spot or for more information, call 724-9740.

The second program, Pima County’s Las Artes Arts and Education Center, is accepting students for the GED program also beginning March 2. The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies, a news release said. A new student orientation takes place March 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the school, 23 W. 27th St.