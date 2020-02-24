Education Notes: Flowing Wells holds kindergarten roundups

Flowing Wells School district is holding its Kindergarten Round Up events at six elementary schools over the next two weeks.
The events below include tours of each school and a chance to register for next school year. The district also accepts kindergartners who live outside of the district.
Families should call the schools for specific times and other questions.
- Hendricks Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road, 696-8400
- Homer Davis Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28, 4250 N. Romero Road, 696-8250
- Laguna Elementary on Friday, Feb. 28, 5001 N. Shannon, 696-8450
- Douglas Elementary on Friday, Feb. 28 and March 2, 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road, 696-8300
- Richardson Elementary on March 5, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra, 696-8500
- Centennial Elementary on March 6, 2200 W. Wetmore Road, 696-8200
TUSD principal recognized with national award
Carrillo Elementary Magnet School Principal Lori Conner has been named Region II Principal of the Year by Magnet Schools of America.
The award is meant to “honor and elevate the magnet principals who promote equity and diversity for students in magnet schools,” a news release said.
“I am thrilled that principal Conner has been selected as a finalist,” said Janna Acevedo, magnet programs director. “During her tenure as Carrillo’s principal, she continues to encourage excellence from her students and staff, earning a high-performing + rating.”
Conner will be recognized at the Magnet Schools of America National conference in Las Vegas in April.
2 options for students to obtain a high school degree, GED or training
Two Pima County programs that help at-risk students graduate from high school are accepting applications for March sessions.
The first, Pima Vocational High School, is accepting students ages 16 to 21 for a program beginning March 2. Interested students must attend a two-day orientation on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the south campus, 175 W. Irvington Road.
Pima Vocational High School offers work experience along with academic classes, partnering studies with internships, a news release said. To reserve a spot or for more information, call 724-9740.
The second program, Pima County’s Las Artes Arts and Education Center, is accepting students for the GED program also beginning March 2. The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies, a news release said. A new student orientation takes place March 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the school, 23 W. 27th St.
Prospective students ages 17 to 22 must complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before the orientation. The placement test is offered on campus Monday through Thursday at 8:15 a.m. daily.
Both programs are part of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department.
Amphi receives award for ‘green bus’ fleetAmphitheater School District is one of three districts in the state to receive the Green Leadership Fleet award from state and national energy organizations.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Valley of the Sun Clean Cities, in partnership with the Propane Education & Research Council, recognized Amphitheater for its reduction in costs and pollution through clean, cost-efficient propane school buses, a news release said.
“Valley of the Sun Clean Cities wants to commend the school districts’ transportation departments for placing a premium on student health and community well-being by operating a propane school bus fleet,” said Bill Sheaffer, executive director for Valley of the Sun Clean Cities. “In addition to being better for the environment, these low-emissions buses also offer the district a lower total cost-of-ownership because of propane’s lower cost of fuel and maintenance compared to diesel school buses.”
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara