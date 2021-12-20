Education notes: Gallego Intermediate student wins Lions Club Peace Poster Contest

Mayleen Badilla, a student at the Gallego International School, was announced the statewide winner of the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest earlier this month.

The Tucson Cyber Lions Clubs said in a news release that the contest has run for 30 years and is open for children ages 11-13.

According to the contest guidelines, entries are judged for the students’ expression of the theme, artistic merit and originality.

Badilla’s entry included a painting of a peace hand gesture, and a globe filled with smaller depictions of joyful human interactions, cultural celebrations, flags of various countries and the lgbtq community, and education.

Ironwood High band director to participate in Rose Parade

Mark Hodge, the band director for the Ironwood Ridge High School Marching Band, will join band directors from across the country to march in the 133rd Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade.

About 300 band directors will lead a custom-designed animated float that will convey the theme, “We teach music. We teach life,” sponsored by the Ohio-based Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation. The parade will take place on Jan. 1.