Junior Achievement of Arizona has honored the educators, volunteers and partners who went above and beyond in the last year to impact Tucson’s community through Junior Achievement’s programs.
Junior Achievement provides over 8,000 young people around Tucson with experiential programs teaching entrepreneurship, financial literacy and career readiness led by trained volunteers from the business community.
The honorees are:
- Blenman Elementary fifth-grader Angelina Morris was named JA Student Young Ambassador.
- Victor Moreno, a freshman at the University of Arizona, was selected as the JA Alumni Young Ambassador.
- The Junior Achievement School Coordinator of the Year was Ramon Olivas of Santa Clara Elementary.
- The Teachers of the Year were Maria Bicknell of Pueblo High School and Nicole Cochran and Beth Campanile of Vail Academy and High School.
- Valerie Sandoval of Los Amigos Technology Academy and Dennis Barger of Vail Academy and High School were named Principals of the Year.
- The Golden Apple Volunteer Award went to Audrey Ashcraft.
- Lisa Westrick, Gilbert Robles, Lory Sullivan and David Black were honored as Volunteers of the Year.
- The Business Coordinators of the Year were Stephanie Gillmore and Angela Obregon of Wells Fargo.
- ADP was named as the Community Partner of the Year.
Pima alternative high schools accepting students for January
Pima Vocational High School and Las Artes Arts and Education Center are accepting applications for entry into sessions starting in January.
Young people between ages of 16 and 21 can apply for PVHS programs starting Jan. 7. Interested students must attend a two-day program orientation from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4 at its campus at 5025 W. Ina Road. Call 724-9470 to reserve a spot.
Those between the ages of 17 and 22 looking to earn a GED can apply for Las Artes’ program starting Jan. 2. The program pays students a weekly incentive to help with the cost of transportation, clothes and school supplies. New student orientation will be held on the first day of school, Jan. 2, at Las Artes’ campus, 23 W. 27th St.
Applicants must apply and take an academic assessment test before attending orientation. Las Artes will offer the test on site Monday through Thursday the first week of school starting at 8:15 a.m.
4 Tucson teachers score National Board certifications
Four Tucson-area teachers have earned certifications from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
Nicole Cozad, Maria Fallon and Kendra Lewis from the Marana Unified School District and Ashley Williams from Pima JTED were among the 2018 board certification recipients.
Cozad teaches English at Marana High School, Fallon teaches first grade at Ironwood Elementary, and Lewis teaches second grade at Twin Peaks K-8. All three teachers have been with MUSD for a significant amount of time — Cozad for 22 years, Lewis for 13 and Fallon for five.
Williams teaches veterinary science at JTED’s Amphi Land Lab and has been with the district since last year.
The peer-reviewed national board certification process is competitive. Board-certified teachers are essentially the cream of the crop. A successful application proves a teacher has met the profession’s highest standards and has the skills to advance student achievement.