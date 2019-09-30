KXCI is expanding youth broadcasting camps to include fall break, this October.
Previously offered only during the summer, KXCI’s youth broadcasting camps give students hands-on training in broadcast equipment, music appreciation, creating music sets, reading station announcements and talking about music they love.
“Students often arrive on Monday rather shy and unsure of themselves,” said Elva De La Torre, director of education and outreach. “By Sunday they’ve gained confidence in their public speaking skills and always surprise their families and friends who tune in and listen to their live broadcast.”
There are two weeks of camp offered. The first begins on Oct. 7 and the second on Oct. 14. Camps run Monday through Thursday. The camps for children from 9 to 12 years old is from 9 a.m. to noon, and camps for children from 13 to 16 is from 1 to 4 p.m.
Students will be able to create playlists that go live on the radio the Sunday afternoon following the camp they attend.
Classes cost $150 per session. There are a limited amount of scholarships available. For more information go to kxci.org/education.
A for Arizona honors seven with 2019 Trailblazer AwardA for Arizona, an initiative of the Arizona Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is awarding seven recipients with the 2019 Trailblazer Award, who they say are “creating and growing high-quality learning opportunities for students across Arizona,” a news release said.
The recipients include a mix of school administrators and lawmakers, as well as Tanque Verde Unified board member Carlos Ruiz.
The initiative is also recognizing Vail Unified Superintendent Calvin Baker with a Lifetime Achievement Award for 30 years of “transforming the quality of education for students throughout the state,” the news release said.
The award recipients were honored at the initiative’s State of Excellence Gala on Sept. 19 in Scottsdale.
“These outstanding school leaders, business leaders and policy makers are all working toward a common goal of making high-quality public school choices available to all students,” said A for Arizona Executive Director Emily Anne Gullickson. “These individuals show us what’s possible — even in unlikely places — and they are paving the way to radically expand excellence.”
Classes offered on managing, understanding mental illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona, or NAMI, is offering classes to middle and high schools, teaching students to understand and deal with mental illness in themselves and others.
A goal of the no-cost, 50-minute, evidence-based class Ending the Silence is to reduce and end the stigma around mental illness, according to a news release. NAMI also offers the class to church youth groups, scouts and other youth organizations, as well as classes for teachers and parents.
The classes include discussions and short videos made by high school students, the news release said. The two-person team who gives the presentation includes a young adult who is living with a mental illness.
For more information about the classes go to namisa.org or contact Judi Maikoff at jmaikoff@namisa.org or 520-622-5582.
No Southern Arizona schools receive Blue Ribbons for 2019
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized five Arizona schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019 on Thursday, none of which are in Southern Arizona. The list of winners can be found at nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/awardwinners.
For 37 years the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has awarded more than 9,000 schools, based on either academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, a news release said.
The Department of Education will honor 312 public and 50 non-public schools at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14 and 15.
Teachers in Catalina Foothills, Tanque Verde honored for work
Tucson Values Teachers awarded Manzanita Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Julie Michel the September Teacher Excellence award.
Michel is in her ninth year teaching in the Catalina Foothills District, according to a news release.
She previously served on her School Improvement Team and she has training in Systems Thinking.
Parent Carrie DeMont nominated Michel based on the experience DeMont’s daughter had in Michel’s class last year.
“The previous year at another school, my daughter cried every day and did not want to go to school,” DeMont said. “We moved schools to see if our daughter’s confidence and view of school would change. I will forever be grateful for Mrs. Michel. Her kindness, humor, love of children, fun way of teaching to make learning fun and interesting along with the way she communicates with children is off the charts. She brought back the spark and love of learning in my child. My daughter could not wait to go to school every day.”
The August winner was Tanque Verde High School math teacher Judy Dasse, who was nominated by her colleague, Joni Lightcap.
“Judy Dasse is a positive light in our TVHS community,” Lightcap said. “She has an intense workload, teaching Honors Precalculus, Calculus AB and Calculus BC with new textbooks as well. She has always been flexible in taking on new content for the benefit of our students. Judy also encourages our new teachers and makes a point to help with their lessons to ensure the success of others. I have taught for 20-plus years and never had such a supportive colleague.”
Tucson Values Teachers spotlights a Southern Arizona teacher every month. People can nominate a teacher at tucsonvaluesteachers.org/teachers.
The award recipient receives $250 from the Helios Education Foundation and $100 gift card for classroom materials and school supplies.