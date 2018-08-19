Marana High School’s Ashley Haller has been named Southern Arizona Agriscience Teacher of the Year.
Haller was recognized at the 43rd annual Association for Career Technical Education of Arizona Summer Conference in July.
Career and technical-education programs are designed to instill students with the skills, ethics and practices needed in the workplace.
Marana Unified School District CTE director John Jones said Haller has made a tremendous difference in the lives of her students.
“Ms. Haller teaches an exceptional program that has continued to grow each year, including seeing an increase in the percentage of female students interested in this field of study,” Jones said.
Apply now for young entrepreneur academy
Applications are being accepted for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Tucson.
The program is open to students ages 11 to 18 with a passion for business.
Students will develop business ideas, write business plans, conduct market research, pitch their plans to a panel of investors, and actually launch and run their own real, legal, fully formed companies and social movements.
For more information or to apply, visit tucsonhispanicchamber.org/young-entrepreneurs-academy.html
Art installation looks at childhood trauma
CITY Center for Collaborative Learning and local artist Kate Meyer are collaborating to support community members who have experienced childhood trauma.
“Content Warning” is an installation art exhibit that explores gender-based violence, power and control, and sexual harassment and assault.
The exhibit is part of a series of projects that aims to help students learn to process trauma through art. It is age-appropriate for middle- and high-schoolers.
It will be held Sept. 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 37 E. Pennington Street.
Teachers, counselors, school psychologists and principals are also invited to attend and participate in the CITY Center for Collaborative Learning’s Trauma Informed Practice Workshop being held in September.